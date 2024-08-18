Local

Deputies: Woman found safely after missing for a week

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Shaniya Clarke (WFTV)

Update:

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The missing 18-year-old Shaniya Clarke has been located safe, according to Volusia County Sheriff’s. VCSO sent out a post thanking those who assisted in finding her.

Previous Story:

Volusia Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing last week in Daytona Beach.

The sheriff’s office said Shaniya Clarke, 18, came to Daytona Beach on Aug. 10 with a friend.

Investigators said Clarke walked north on the beach on the 2500 block of Daytona Beach and did not return.

The sheriff’s office said it was reported that Clarke has a mental health condition and is without her medication. If contacted, she may react negatively, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Clarke was last seen wearing a silver bikini top, black pants and a blonde wig.

Anyone who has information about Clarke is urged to call 911.

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

