Deputies: Woman found shot to death inside Deltona home

DELTONA, Fla. - A woman was found shot to death in a Deltona home Monday evening, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to the home at 2008 Dearing Avenue around 5:30 p.m. to find a woman who’d been shot dead inside.
Investigators said they are looking for a suspect—but did not have a description to release.
Authorities have not released the identity of the woman.
Deputies did not say if they have identified a suspect or if they know what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 736-5961
