  • Deputies: Woman found shot to death inside Deltona home

    By: Chip Skambis , Karen Parks

    Updated:

    DELTONA, Fla. - A woman was found shot to death in a Deltona home Monday evening, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. 

    Deputies responded to the home at 2008 Dearing Avenue around 5:30 p.m. to find a woman who’d been shot dead inside. 

    Investigators said they are looking for a suspect—but did not have a description to release. 

    Authorities have not released the identity of the woman. 

    Deputies did not say if they have identified a suspect or if they know what led up to the shooting. 

    Anyone with information is urged to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 736-5961

    Channel 9’s Karen Parks is at the scene and will have updates on Eyewitness News at 10 and 11. 
     

