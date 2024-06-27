Deputies: Gunman sought after overnight deadly shooting in Orange County

7 a.m. update:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man in his 30s died after being shot early Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to 35th Street and Woods Avenue around 12:10 a.m. and discovered a man, in his 30s, who had been shot.

OCSO said he was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

Investigators told Channel 9 they have no suspect information in the case.

The investigation is continuing.

Original story:

Orange County sheriff’s detectives are conducting an investigation in an Orlando neighborhood.

Deputies responded to the area of 35th Street and Woods Avenue shortly after midnight.

We spotted several CSI detectives and evidence markers along Woods Avenue, which appeared to be blocked off between 34th and 35th Street.

WFTV has reached to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for details as to what happened and whether anyone was hurt.

