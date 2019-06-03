  • Deputy finds shark, gator in creek near Gainesville

    By: Jason Kelly

    ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A shark and an alligator were discovered last month in a creek near Gainesville, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said the predators were discovered May 21 in Lake Forest Creek along East University Avenue.

    The Sheriff's Office tweeted a photograph of the animals, describing the incident as "the most Florida call of the week ... Never a dull moment."

    Deputies said someone caught a 5½-foot shark elsewhere and dumped it in the creek, but it is unknown why the person did so.

    "We’re still hoping someone can call in with more information," the agency said in a tweet.

    No other details were given.

