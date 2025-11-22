Local

Deputy killed while serving eviction in Indian River County

By Melonie Holt, WFTV.com
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County community is mourning the loss of Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, a 25-year veteran of the sheriff’s office who was killed in the line of duty Friday while serving an eviction notice north of Vero Beach.

Authorities say Sweeting-Mashkow and two fellow deputies were attempting to serve an eviction on Michael Halberstam at a home on Governor’s Way in the Bermuda Club/Somerset Bay community when Halberstam opened fire.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said the suspect grabbed a weapon and began to indiscriminately fire at our deputies on scene.

Deputy Florentino Arizpe, also a 25-year veteran, was shot in the shoulder and retreated to the garage. He is recovering at a local hospital.

Their sergeant was unharmed, but both the locksmith assisting deputies and the suspect were critically injured. Neighbors say the tragedy has shaken the tight-knit community. “It’s just sad to hear about this right before Thanksgiving and the holidays … that’s a major loss for the city and for those families,” Christopher DeLine told us. Sheriff Flowers says that Halberstam does have a criminal history in Virgina and was recently fired.

