WATCH: Deputy wrangles large alligator near Osceola County school

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County school resource officer captured a 6.5-foot alligator at an academy in Poinciana.

Sergeant Jack Drew removed the reptile from BridgePrep Academy of Osceola after it was found on the property.

The capture marks the second time since last summer that Drew has wrangled an alligator in the line of duty.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the sergeant previously captured another alligator during an incident in August.

After capturing the reptile, Drew moved it to a safe distance from the school grounds.

The sheriff’s office issued a reminder to the public regarding wildlife safety.

Officials advised residents not to attempt to catch or handle alligators themselves if they encounter one.

The agency encourages individuals to contact law enforcement to handle alligator sightings.

Deputies are trained to manage these situations to ensure both public and animal safety.

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