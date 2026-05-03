Lake Tohopekaliga improvement project begins, targeting invasive plants

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A new environmental improvement project is getting underway at one of Central Florida’s largest lakes.

Lake Tohopekaliga will see vegetation harvesting begin Monday at its northern end as part of an effort to improve water flow and water quality, according to Osceola County officials.

The project focuses on removing invasive aquatic plants using specialized equipment, with work expected to continue through October 2026.

Officials say the effort is supported by approximately $1.3 million in funding from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in partnership with Osceola County.

During operations, removed vegetation may be temporarily placed on county property to dry before final restoration work is completed. County officials said contractors will avoid working near private docks, seawalls, and other structures.

Residents living near the lake are being asked to mark or remove any submerged hazards to help ensure safe operations during the project.

Officials say the long-term goal is to improve the overall health and function of Lake Tohopekaliga.

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