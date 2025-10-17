DeSantis announces major I-4 expansion

BARTOW, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to add express lanes to Interstate 4, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion in Hillsborough County.

The new express lanes will extend for 17 miles, stretching from I-75 to County Line Road, as part of the state’s ‘Moving Florida Forward’ initiative.

DeSantis made the announcement during a visit to Bartow in Polk County on Thursday.

The ‘Moving Florida Forward’ initiative is designed to get ahead of population growth and reduce congestion on major roadways.

