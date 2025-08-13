DeSantis announces milestone for law enforcement bonus program in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced today that the state bonus program for law enforcement recruits has reached a new milestone, with 40 employees of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office receiving $5,000 checks.

Since the program’s inception in 2022, more than 8,700 recruits have benefited from these bonuses, which aim to attract and retain law enforcement personnel in Florida.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to support law enforcement, as the state’s new budget also includes $50 million for pay raises for sworn officers.

“Whether you’re young in Florida or new to the profession from within our state, which is the majority, or if you’re experienced and transferring from Chicago, NYC, or Atlanta or wherever - you get a bonus as well,” said Governor DeSantis.

