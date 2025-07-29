DeSantis announces a month-long Back-to-School sales tax holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will take place from August 1 to August 31, providing families with a month of savings on essential school supplies.

The tax holiday exempts items like school supplies under $50, clothing and footwear under $100, learning aids under $30, and personal computers and accessories under $1,500 for noncommercial use.

“Proud to deliver additional sales tax holidays, including the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday that begins on August 1,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Florida has a low unemployment rate, a AAA credit rating, and one of the lowest per-capita tax burdens in the nation.

DeSantis continues. “By cutting taxes, empowering parents, and growing our economy, we’re making it easier for people to live, work, and thrive in the Free State of Florida.”

Earlier this year, Governor DeSantis signed the FY 2025–26 budget with $2 billion in tax relief, including the permanent repeal of the Business Rent Tax and targeted sales tax holidays. This year’s tax relief package saves $450 million through sales tax holidays to support Florida families.

