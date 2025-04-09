DeSantis appoints Andrew Bain as Orange County judge following judicial expansion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday tapped Andrew Bain to serve as an Orange County judge, filling one of three judicial slots created last year.

DeSantis in 2023 selected Bain to replace State Attorney Monique Worrell after the governor suspended her from office.

Worrell was reelected in November, defeating Bain in the race for state attorney of Central Florida’s 9th Judicial Circuit.

The circuit includes Orange and Osceola counties. DeSantis’ suspension order of Worrell accused the prosecutor of adopting policies that prevented or discouraged assistant state attorneys from seeking mandatory minimum sentences for gun crimes and drug-trafficking offenses.

Worrell, a Democrat who was first elected as state attorney in 2020, captured more than 57 percent of the vote in November. Bain will fill one of three additional judicial slots created for Orange County during the 2024 legislative session.

