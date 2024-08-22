DeSantis awards $5.8M to Space Coast Regional Airport to help with infrastructure projects

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A new infrastructure project aimed at making access to the space industry easier is underway in Titusville.

“What infrastructure do we need particularly, in this area, to continue to make this part of Florida the #1 place for space anywhere in the entire world,” Governor Ron DeSantis said.

“There’s no better place to launch than right here in Brevard County anywhere in the United States.”

Today, Governor DeSantis awarded $5.8 million from Florida’s job growth grant fund to the Space Coast Regional Airport.

The funds will help build roadways connecting the facility to Space Coast Innovation Park.

The 450-acre industrial park will sit on the west side of the airport and is a project aimed at supporting launch activities.

“As part of their phased and planned development, Space Coast Innovation Park will be constructing 5-7 buildings, state of the art industrial class A facilities, for new aerospace companies right here in North Brevard,” Kevin Daugherty, the Director of Airports & Spaceport at Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority, said.

The road, named Challenger Avenue Extension, will connect Tico Road to Grissom Parkway.

DeSantis said the grant will benefit the park, as well as those who want to bring their business to Brevard County.

“It will produce jobs, it will produce positive revenue for both the local community and the State of Florida,” DeSantis said.

The project is expected to begin sometime next year and will take about 12 months to complete.

