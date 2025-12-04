DeSantis calls for ‘AI Bill of Rights’ amid rising safety concerns

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday, Dec. 4, that Florida is working to establish new regulations for artificial intelligence, citing potential dangers if AI is not used correctly.

DeSantis emphasized the need for an AI ‘Bill of Rights’ to ensure the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence technologies. He highlighted concerns about AI’s impact, particularly in light of recent tragic events.

“AI can be extremely dangerous if not used correctly,” DeSantis said, underscoring the importance of the proposed regulations.

The announcement was made alongside Megan Garcia, whose 14-year-old son committed suicide after interacting with an AI chatbot named Character AI in 2023.

©2025 Cox Media Group