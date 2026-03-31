DeSantis extends Florida’s immigration emergency funding

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has once again extended Florida’s immigration state of emergency.

The move allows the state to continue spending on enforcement operations.

The extension ensures that the state can maintain the legal framework required for its ongoing activities.

The state of emergency was first declared in 2023.

Since that initial declaration, the governor has renewed the order every 60 days to provide the authorization for continued resource allocation.

Florida has directed hundreds of millions of dollars toward immigration enforcement since the emergency was first implemented.

State officials have indicated that they expect the federal government to provide reimbursement for these expenditures.

Florida lawmakers are currently working to keep the enforcement funding in place through 2028.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group