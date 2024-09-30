At 10:15 a.m.: DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Florida

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to give an update Monday morning on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Florida.

DeSantis will hold a news conference around 10:15 a.m. from Roy’s Restaurant in Steinhatchee.

The governor will give updates on the ongoing recovery efforts after the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene last week.

Joining DeSantis at the event will be Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida.

WFTV will have live coverage of DeSantis’s news conference on Channel 9 and on wftv.com.

