DeSantis to propose presidential library site for Trump

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will propose a site for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library in Miami-Dade County.

DeSantis is set to present his plans at the Sept. 30 meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund.

The proposed 2.63-acre library would be located on nearly three acres next to the Freedom Tower near American Airlines Arena.

DeSantis says the site is currently used as an employee parking lot for Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson Campus.

