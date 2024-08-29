DeSantis pulls back on plan to build new attractions at state parks in Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said a plan to build pickleball courts, golf courses and hotels at some state parks is going back to the drawing board.

The governor said the proposal will be reworked during a news conference in Polk County on Wednesday.

“They are going back, listen to folks. I’m totally fine to make no improvements if that is what the public wants. Fine with me,” DeSantis said.

The plan sparked multiple protests across the state.

Critics said it put profit over nature.

