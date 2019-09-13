DeSantis responds to Trump administration call for ban on flavored e-cigarettes

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is responding to the Trump administration's call for a ban on flavored e-cigarettes.
DeSantis spoke at a Seminole County Sheriff Foundation awards dinner in Lake Mary Thursday night.
The governor recognized vaping is a big concern for parents. He said he wants to learn more before supporting any new restrictions.
U.S. health officials call it an epidemic as the number of teens who use e-cigarettes continues to increase.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, about 3 million high school students are vaping.
"I've talked to a lot of parents. It seems like for teens, this has, like, really exploded. In just like two or three years, it's becoming a big problem," DeSantis said.
The FDA is working on guidelines to remove all nontobacco flavors of e-cigarettes, including mint and menthol, which are popular among teens.
Federal health officials are calling for restrictions to fight an outbreak of a mysterious lung disease that has killed at least six people and made hundreds of others sick. So far, they have not found a definitive cause.
DeSantis said he's not sure if restrictions on e-cigarettes would be the answer.
"So if you're going to ban the normal stuff, is that gonna be more street stuff? Will it be more dangerous? So I just need to know a little bit more," DeSantis said.
The governor said he wants more information on the deaths and the cause before he supports any new restrictions on e-cigarettes.
