DeSantis says Alligator Alcatraz will remain open following court ruling

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that, following a recent court ruling, the ICE immigration detention facility known as Alligator Alcatraz will remain open.

A federal judge had previously issued a preliminary injunction last month in a lawsuit filed by environmental groups and the Miccosukee tribe, which sought to halt operations and construction at the facility.

However, a panel of three appellate judges issued a stay on the injunction on Thursday, allowing the facility to continue operations while the legal case proceeds.

The facility, located in Florida, has been a point of contention due to environmental concerns raised by local groups.

The lawsuit aimed to address these concerns by stopping the facility’s operations and construction.

The stay issued by the appellate judges means that the facility will remain operational, and construction will not be halted as the case continues through the legal system.

The outcome of the case will determine the future of the facility and its impact on the surrounding environment.

