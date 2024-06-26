DeSantis vetoes arts and culture funding from next year’s state budget

ORLANDO, Fla. — The arts community is reeling after the governor decided to veto arts and culture funding from next year’s state budget.

Executive director of the Orlando Family Stage, Chris Brown, called the funding cuts a devastating blow.

Brown told 9 Investigates this is the first time he can remember that they will not get state funding.

The Orlando Family Stage is the only professional theater for young audiences in the state and is known for its camps, Christmas shows and its charm.

The team at Orlando Family Stage was granted $150,000, but this spring the legislature cut that number in half.

Then just days ago, the governor cut it all - forcing them to make cuts too.

“The biggest thing you’ll see is that one whole complete production has been cut out of the season,” said Artistic Director Jeff Revels. “And so that’s that.”

The Florida’s arts sector generates 268,000 jobs and Revels estimates that Loch Haven Park alone brings in about $58 million into the economy.

The two told Channel 9 that it’s not just about the money, they said it’s about what this place and other arts and cultural organizations do for a community.

“This art form, especially for young people, especially with the challenges that they’re having right now in their lives,” Brown said. “This is crucial to their development, and it’s crucial for us, having great humans, in society. That is why we are here. We are creating good humans, good citizens.

“Currently we have over a $17 billion surplus in the state,” Revel said. “So, this $36 million was kind of a drop in the bucket. And it’s not a handout from the state. It’s an investment.”

