Developer partners with The Villages on massive industrial land buy

Benderson Development has partnered with The Villages to buy more than 3,400 acres of industrial land in Sumter County.

The partnership purchased Monarch Ranch, at the intersection of Interstate 75 and the Florida Turnpike between Wildwood and Coleman, for $40 million. Avison Young, which marketed the property for sale, announced the transaction on Jan. 16. A deed has not yet been filed in Sumter County.

Avison Young principals Jay Ziv, Michael T. Fay, John K. Crotty, David Duckworth, Brian de la Fé and Greg Morrison marketed and sold the site.

