Developer wants to swap hotel permissions for student housing near UCF

A developer is seeking to trade hotel room entitlements for permissions to build student apartments near the University of Central Florida.

Orlando-based Trammell Webb Partners Inc. is seeking to convert entitlements for 133 hotel rooms and 13,120 square feet of office uses to entitlements for 475 student housing beds to be constructed on 2.38 acres at 11810 High Tech Avenue.

The request comes as the developer already had converted office entitlements for 20.4 acres at 3833 Quadrangle Boulevard.

