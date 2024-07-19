Dezerland Park to host second annual I-Drive Throwdown

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dezerland Park, Central Florida’s headquarters for auto events, will host its second annual I-Drive Throwdown from July 19 to July 21.

The I-Drive Throwdown showcases the power and agility of various off-road vehicles, including trucks, side-by-sides and ATVs.

Many popular auto and truck enthusiasts from around the country will be in attendance.

Hundreds of vehicles will be on display including both outdoors and inside the park as well, with vendors all around.

