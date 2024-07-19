Dezerland Park to host second annual I-Drive Throwdown

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dezerland Park, Central Florida’s headquarters for auto events, will host its second annual I-Drive Throwdown from July 19 to July 21.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The I-Drive Throwdown showcases the power and agility of various off-road vehicles, including trucks, side-by-sides and ATVs.
Many popular auto and truck enthusiasts from around the country will be in attendance.
Read: Orlando’s Darden Restaurants to acquire Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant chain
Hundreds of vehicles will be on display including both outdoors and inside the park as well, with vendors all around.
For more information about the event, click here.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group