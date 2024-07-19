Orlando’s Darden Restaurants to acquire Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant chain

, Fla. — Darden Restaurants Inc. in a July 17 news release announced it will acquire Tex-Mex restaurant company Chuy’s Holdings Inc. in an all-cash deal worth about $605 million.

The transaction is expected to close in Darden’s fiscal second quarter and was approved unanimously by both companies’ boards.

The acquisition comes at a time when Darden is leveraging its liquidity to expand its brand portfolio strategically, according to a news release. New York’s BofA Securities and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP of Richmond, Virginia, are advising Darden, while Piper Sandler of Minneapolis and Winston & Strawn LLP of Chicago represent Chuy’s.

