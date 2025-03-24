‘Dignity Buses’ project could move forward to help shelter Orlando’s homeless

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders on Monday will discuss funding a project aimed at addressing homelessness.

City commissioners will consider moving forward with a shelter-on-wheels concept known as a “Dignity Bus.”

In mid-March, Mayor Buddy Dyer announced he decided to drop plans to build a homeless shelter in city’s SODO neighborhood.

The proposed shelter generated significant backlash from the community.

The city is now considering buying two used buses and retrofitting them to temporarily house homeless individuals.

The conversion would involve replacing bus seats with bunk-beds and also installing bathrooms.

Officials said the 45-foot buses could help get up to 40 people off the streets at a time.

The Dignity Buses would be parked outside the Christian Service Center on West Central Boulevard in Orlando.

