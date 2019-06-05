0 Dip your toe in: Island H2O Live water park hosting discounted preview days

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Central Floridians are getting a chance to dip their toes into the area’s newest water park this week.

The public is invited to dive in during Island H2O Live’s preview days starting Wednesday.

The water park is part of the Margaritaville Resort in Kissimmee, which offers a hotel, cottages, shops and now the waterpark.

"We've got great slides, great rides, great attractions. Our wave pool is way cool. Our lazy river is not quite so lazy but it's a great float experience," said Jim Kunau, general manager of Island H2O Live.

The resort is off State Road 429 and U.S. Highway 192 – an area that already brings in a lot of cars and congestion. Statistics show 60,000 people use the section off U.S. Highway 192 by State Road 429 everyday.

The state is in the middle of study to look into solutions for the congestion, one of which could mean adding toll lanes to 192.

Developers said they are ready for the growth and welcome it. They said it will be huge for tourism and economic growth.

Crews broke ground about two years ago, adding more jobs.

"From a jobs perspective, there are probably over 1,500 construction workers that were down on this project. Some of them as long as two years," Kunau said.

Currently there are 250 people employed at the waterpark, with more hiring expected.

For the next two weeks, the water park will be in its preview day phase. Opening day is scheduled for June 21, the first day of summer.

Gates open at 9 a.m., and prices are reduced during preview days since the park is still working on its finishing touches.

