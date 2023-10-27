‘In dire need’: Seminole County Animal Services over capacity, offering $5 adoptions

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Services announced Friday that the shelter is over capacity and offering $5 dog adoptions to help make room.

Officials said there are more than 184 dogs at the shelter and only 120 kennel runs at the shelter. That means every kennel is full, many with more than one dog.

“Seminole County Animal Services is past capacity, and in dire need of help clearing the shelter,” officials said.

Read: $50 charge for ‘poor parenting’: Restaurant threatens fee when kids don’t behave

The shelter said the majority of those dogs are being held for stray time, medical attention, or protective custody situations. Of them, 45 are currently available for adoption. Those dogs are now only $5 to adopt to help the shelter make room.

“We are asking for help from the community and reducing adoptions to just $5 for the 45 adoptable dogs we have housed,” officials said. “Please consider giving one of our sweet pups the forever home they deserve.”

Photos: These dogs are $5 to adopt in Seminole County

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 46 Tek Seminole County Animal Services announced Friday that the shelter is over capacity and offering $5 dog adoptions to help make room. (Seminole County Animal Services)

Read: Tropical Storm Tammy redevelops; Caribbean disturbance could develop over the weekend

You can see a full list of the shelter’s adoptable dogs here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group