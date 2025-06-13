Man shot while in line for Orlando homeless shelter, director says

ORLANDO, Fla. — The development director of the Orlando Union Rescue Mission confirmed a fight at the West Colonial Drive shelter ended with a shooting Friday afternoon.

The director, Karen Kestner, said two men were in line to get into the shelter when they started fighting. She said one of the men got a gun from his car and shot the other.

Kestner said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police have not confirmed his name or charges.

“The shooting is a unique anomaly - it is the only shooting at the Mission in its seventy-seven-year history,” Kestner said in a statement.

