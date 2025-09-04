Discussions continuing on increasing Orange County districts

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County will now move forward with discussion about its final maps to expand the commission from six seats to eight.

The public got to review two maps that would add the new districts in the Pine Hills and Hunters Creek-Meadow Woods neighborhoods.

The redistricting advisory committee received more than 300 public comments about the map.

Commissioners will discuss the maps at a work session on Sept. 16.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group