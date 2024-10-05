Disney affordable housing project in Horizon West heads to county for final vote

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Disney’s affordable housing project in Horizon West is headed to the Orange County commissioners for what is planned to be the final vote.

The project faced stiff opposition from residents of Horizon West’s Village H, who are nearest to the 114 acres Disney donated for the new village, when it last came before the county commission in March. Commissioners voted 4-2 to transmit the plans for review by state agencies at the time.

Avery Maehrer, a spokesman for Disney, told OBJ that the plans from builders The Michaels Organization have changed slightly since that vote. A traffic study led to the inclusion of a stoplight at Avalon Road and additional crosswalks. And because of comments about density, the total planned units have dropped from 1,410 to 1,369, though Maehrer said it will still include more the same number of units affordable for people making 80% or less of the area median income.

