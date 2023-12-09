Disney to break ground on affordable housing complex next year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney’s affordable housing complex could be one step closer to reality.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced that Disney will break ground on the 1,400-unit complex next year.

It will stretch across 80 acres of land.

The first units should be ready in 2026.

The mayor said these are the projects he wanted to see when he formed his housing task force in 2019, and $67 million has already been set aside for local affordable housing projects.

Central Florida Spotlight: Affordable Housing

