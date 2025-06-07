Disney Conservation Fund awards $1M grant to Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Disney Conservation Fund marked its 30th anniversary by awarding the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation a $1 million grant.

The announcement was made during the Corridor Connect Summit at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.

The grant helps protect Florida’s natural lands, wildlife, and endangered species, such as the Florida panther, black bear, and manatee.

"Nature is essential to our health and happiness, and here in Florida, we are tremendously fortunate to have such a rich diversity of awe-inspiring landscapes to enjoy," said Yalmaz Siddiqui, Vice President, Environmental Sustainability at The Walt Disney Company.

The Florida Wildlife Corridor stretches nearly 18 million acres and connects important natural areas across the state.

Disney said the donation will help train conservation teams and expand access to trails and natural areas.

Over the past 30 years, the foundation has awarded the Florida Wildlife Corridor more than $132 million for community conservation programs.

