Disney contractor CEC reveals insights on thriving in theme park construction niche

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

CEC General Contractors LLC has built all manner of things on Walt Disney World property since 1992.

Restrooms at the Magic Kingdom bus loop, the stationary bridge and swing bridge that connects Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Magic Kingdom, replacement of the Jungle Cruise deck, the coat kiosk at Hollywood Studios and various exterior rehabs across Disney’s four Orlando parks and dozens of resort hotels — all of these are among projects completed by the firm.

Known for its general carpentry, CEC landed its first Disney contract in 1992 and since has grown to handle ground-up construction and exterior rehabs in addition to its ongoing carpentry and theme work. The firm also has been involved in revamping docks for Disney Cruise Line.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group