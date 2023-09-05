Disney Cruise Line to share details on new Disney Treasure cruise ship

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line said it will reveal more details Tuesday about its newest cruise ship.

Officials said the Disney Treasure will be the sixth ship in its cruise line fleet.

Artist renderings show it will feature a grand hall with African and Asian influences, as well as several new dining and entertainment offerings.

The company plans to release brand-new details at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Disney Cruise Line began service on its 5th cruise ship, Disney Wish, in June 2022.

Its four other ships are Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

