Disney district to consider backing major Orlando transit expansion

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, the governing entity for the land of Walt Disney World Resort, has proposed providing the Florida Department of Transportation funds for a key Sunshine Corridor study.

The district’s board of supervisors on March 28 will consider approving $500,000 to support a project development & environment study for a shared rail corridor that will be utilized by both commuter rail SunRail and the Brightline intercity rail service. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District oversees more than 25,000 acres across 24 landowners in Orange and Osceola counties, including The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS).

The study, which will cost $6 million, has already gotten commitments of $2 million each from the Florida Department of Transportation and Universal Destinations & Experiences, as well as $500,000 apiece from the city of Orlando, Seminole County and Osceola County.

