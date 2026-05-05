Disney On Ice presents Spotlight Magic! coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new Disney On Ice show is coming to Central Florida later this year.

“Disney On Ice presents Spotlight Magic!” will debut at the Kia Center from Sept. 4–6, featuring more than 30 Disney characters and new performances.

The production includes characters from films like Moana, Toy Story, Beauty and the Beast and Tangled, along with appearances from Disney villains and newer characters.

Showtimes include multiple performances across the three-day run, with tickets available online and at the venue box office.

Organizers say the show will feature music, skating performances and interactive elements for families.

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