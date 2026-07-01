Disney and Pixar surprise young patients with Toy Story 5 experience

ORLANDO, Fla. — Patients at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children got a special surprise as Disney and Pixar teamed up with the Starlight Children’s Foundation to bring the world of Toy Story 5 to young patients.

The hospital transformed part of its facility into a “Toy Story Imagination Station,” where children and their families could meet Toy Story characters, watch Toy Story 5, participate in drawing activities with Pixar animators and enjoy interactive experiences inspired by the beloved franchise.

Patients also received special Toy Story-themed Starlight Hospital Gowns, including a new Woody-inspired design created in collaboration with Disney. The gowns are designed to help children feel more comfortable during their hospital stay.

The event ended with a movie party featuring a screening of Toy Story 5. Disney and Starlight also provided themed merchandise, popcorn buckets, posters and interactive activities to give patients the feeling of attending a movie premiere.

In addition, Disney says more than 400 children’s hospitals, including more than 300 in the United States, will receive Toy Story 5 through its Disney

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