Disney Princess Half Marathon registration delayed unexpectedly

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Thousands of runners hoping to secure a spot in one of Walt Disney World’s most popular race weekends were left waiting Tuesday after registration for the 2027 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend was unexpectedly delayed.

Registration for the event was scheduled to open to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to event sponsor AdventHealth. However, runDisney announced that registration would not take place as planned.

“We know many of you are eager to register for the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, and we apologize for the delay,” runDisney said in a statement. “Unfortunately, registration will not take place today. We’ll share an update on runDisney social accounts by 8:00 p.m. ET this evening. We appreciate your patience.”

Disney did not provide a reason for the delay.

The Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend is among runDisney’s most sought-after events, with race registrations often selling out within hours, and sometimes minutes.

The 2027 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend is scheduled for Feb. 25 through March 1 at Walt Disney World Resort. The event includes a 5K themed to Princess Tiana, a Snow White-inspired 10K, a half-marathon hosted by Princess Jasmine, the Disney Fairy Tale Challenge, and Disney Princess Yoga at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

As runners waited for updates Tuesday, many took to social media to express frustration and speculate about what may have caused the registration delay.

runDisney said it expects to provide another update by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Channel 9 has reached out for a comment.

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