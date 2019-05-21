Disney will base 2 new cruise ships out of Port Canaveral under proposed deal

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Disney Cruise Line will bring two of three new ships to Port Canaveral under a 20-year deal pending before commissioners.
“It’s a significant deal we’ve been working with Disney for a year now,” said Capt. John Murray, Canaveral Port Authority CEO.
Disney is building three new ships that they’ll start delivering in late 2021. The company plans to start services in January 2022 from Port Canaveral.
Under the proposed deal, Disney will homeport two of those ships there.
Murray said that will require changes at cruise terminals 8 and 10 to accommodate those ships.
“It will bring a lot more jobs, but at the same time it’ll be good for tourism and stuff,” said Sam Palmieri, who lives in Brevard County. “But at the same time you have to consider the impact to the environment.”
“Today Disney guarantees us 150 ship calls per year. That will escalate to 180 in the second year when the new ships arrive and then eventually 216 calls per years—so it’s a significant increase in business for the port,” said Murray.
Port authority commissioners will consider the deal at a meeting Wednesday.
