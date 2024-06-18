Disney World closes popular attraction for redesign

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A popular ride at EPCOT is now temporarily closed.

Disney shut down Test Track on Sunday.

However, it’s not going away for good.

Disney is now working on a new version of the ride.

It says this one will take inspiration from World of Motion, which was a classic attraction from EPCOT’s early days.

Disney’s World of Motion was focused on the history and achievements of transportation.

It’s not clear when the updated Test Track will reopen.

