Disney World previews glowing makeover before Test Track reopening

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A fan-favorite ride at EPCOT is getting ready to reopen with a brand-new look.

Guests can experience a new version of “Test Track” starting July 22.

Disney shared new images of the ride on Monday, including a scene that features 29,000 tiny lights to create a dynamic experience.

Disney said special previews for cast members, annual passholders, and some other guests will be announced soon.

