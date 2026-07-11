Disneyland Resort celebrates 1 billionth guest milestone

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disneyland Resort has reached a major milestone, welcoming its 1 billionth guest to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Disney said the milestone comes just days before the resort’s 71st anniversary.

The honorary 1 billionth guest was 8-year-old Andres Robles of Arizona, who was visiting Disneyland Resort with his parents to celebrate his birthday. The family was surprised during a ceremony at the entrance to Disneyland, where they helped unveil an updated sign showing the park’s population had reached 1 billion guests.

As part of the celebration, the family met Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck and received a VIP tour that included Walt Disney’s private apartment and the newly opened Soarin’ Across America attraction.

Disneyland opened in 1955 and has since expanded into a resort featuring two theme parks, three hotels and the Downtown Disney District.

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