Disney’s $141 million investment in wildlife protection and habitat restoration

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Disney Conservation Fund announced Tuesday it is awarding grants to 25 organizations across 16 countries to support wildlife protection and ecosystem restoration, according to The Walt Disney Company.

The funding brings the fund’s total investment since 1995 to more than $141 million, the company said. The projects aim to restore or rewild more than 120,000 square miles of habitat.

The announcement comes ahead of Earth Day as part of a series of environmental updates from the company.

Yalmaz Siddiqui, vice president of environmental sustainability at The Walt Disney Company, said the grants focus on science-based efforts and community collaboration to connect habitats for people and wildlife.

Among the recipients, Save the Elephants is working to protect African elephants. Bat Conservation International plans to restore eight sites and plant nearly 140,000 agave plants to support migrating bats across Mexico and the U.S. Southwest.

In the Florida Keys, Ocean First Institute is researching great hammerhead sharks, aiming to protect about 60 nautical miles of marine pathways. The Monarch Joint Venture is restoring 15 miles of monarch butterfly habitat in California.

In Colombia, Proyecto Tití and the Wildlife Conservation Network are expanding forest habitat for the endangered cotton-top tamarin.

Several of the projects are expected to be completed within two years, according to the company.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group