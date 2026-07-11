Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort unveils new pool area and refreshed reception

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Guests staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground will find new updates, including an expanded pool area and a refreshed Reception Outpost.

The Meadow Swimmin’ Pool now includes a new zero-entry pool and additional deck space alongside the existing pool. Disney said the expansion doubles the pool area while keeping the resort’s 67-foot corkscrew waterslide.

The updated pool area also includes a tribute to Disney’s River Country, the original Walt Disney World water park that once operated next to Fort Wilderness.

Disney has also refreshed the Reception Outpost, adding new artwork featuring Mickey Mouse and friends, along with scenes of Huey, Dewey and Louie enjoying activities available at the resort.

Fort Wilderness offers guests a variety of outdoor recreation, including horseback riding, canoeing, archery, biking, golf cart rentals and Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Campfire Sing-A-Long.

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