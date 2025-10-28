Disney’s Magic Kingdom remains the world’s most visited theme park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World remains on top when it comes to attractions.

Disney’s Magic Kingdom has once again been named the most visited theme park in the world, according to the Themed Entertainment Association’s Global Index.

The report recorded 18 million visitors to the Magic Kingdom last year.

Disney and Universal theme parks dominated the rankings, claiming 14 of the top 15 spots globally.

In North America, Disney and Universal parks also secured the top nine positions, showcasing their continued popularity among visitors.

