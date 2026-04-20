Dispose of unused prescriptions at National Take Back Day in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Orange County Drug-Free Coalition are encouraging residents to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25 at multiple locations across Orange County.

Officials say the program is designed to help prevent medication misuse and reduce the risk of prescription drugs being diverted or abused.

Tablets and liquid medications will be accepted, but needles and sharps will not.

Participating drop-off sites include several law enforcement agencies and pharmacy locations across the county, including Orange County Sheriff’s Office substations, Orlando Police Department collection points, and police departments in Maitland, Belle Isle and Windermere.

Other participating locations include collection points at University of Central Florida and pharmacy sites in several Orlando neighborhoods.

Officials say unused medications should never be flushed or left unsecured at home because they can create safety risks for children, pets and others.

Residents can find a full list of participating locations and year-round disposal options through the DEA’s Take Back Day website.

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