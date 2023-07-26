Dispute over woman leads to deadly shooting in Eustis, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — A fight over a woman culminated in a deadly shooting Wednesday morning in Eustis, police said.

Officers responded to the Devonshire apartments along County Road 19-A around 7 a.m.

At the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Investigators determined that an ongoing dispute between two men led to a physical fight and then to gunfire.

Eustis police said despite efforts to save the man on scene and at the hospital, he died from his injuries.

Police said they took the shooter into custody and recovered a firearm at the crime scene.

Investigators said it is possible that the incident might have involved a self-defense situation.

The Eustis Police Department added that there was no threat to the public.

