Receptionist accused of stealing $44K from Winter Springs optometrist patients

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The receptionist at a Winter Springs optometrist’s office is accused of illegally using patients’ credit cards to steal thousands of dollars.

Winter Springs police said Angelina Mena used her own Square account to steal around $44,000 from 76 MacDonald Family EyeCare patients.

Investigators said the optometrist’s office first contacted police about a potential fraud case involving one of their receptionists on March 11, 2022.

On Friday, police said Mena was arrested on several charges and booked into the Orange County Jail.

