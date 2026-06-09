SWAT team standoff in Azalea Park after nearby shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, a SWAT team engaged in a standoff at a house in Azalea Park starting around 1 p.m. Deputies were reportedly executing a warrant at the property.

This incident comes after an earlier shooting at a nearby bus stop, where a woman in her 70s was critically hurt; however, the link between the two events has not been confirmed.

The standoff began roughly an hour after the scene of the shooting was cleared. Deputies had been going door-to-door to find the man they believe shot the woman, who was waiting for a bus about a block from where the standoff was happening.

WFTV Channel 9 reporter Nick Papantonis has been monitoring the situation since late morning. Deputies initially sounded sirens for several hours, urging the person inside the house to surrender.

After deputies heard a few pops, the sirens stopped. SWAT trucks arrived around 5 p.m. Papantonis spoke with neighbors, who said that houses on that end of the block should be empty.

News crews were asked not to show deputies live on air out of concern that the armed person inside the house could be watching the news broadcast.

One neighbor, who was locked out of his house, reported that deputies showed him a picture of their suspect, but he did not recognize the individual.

I just came out normal, thinking everything was normal. Saw that we were all blocked off. It’s unfortunate, it’s really sad, “the neighbor said.

Deputies indicated they plan to share further details once the SWAT team clears the building.

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