Slow down: Speed limit changes coming to Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Speed limit changes are coming to Winter Springs as the city works to improve it roadways.

Winter Springs officials are advising Central Floridian that the speed limit along Winter Springs Boulevard will be reduced from 30 to 25 miles per hour.

The speed limit reduction become effective on June 19 and spans from Tuskawilla Boulevard to the City limits and was approved by city commissioners on March 13.

These changes coincide with the ongoing road resurfacing and safety enhancement project, which began on May 3, 2023, according to a news release.

The improvements include the installation of new asphalt, raised intersections, speed tables, and designated 7-foot bike lanes.

The improvement project, approved by the City Commission on February 27, is part of the City of Winter Springs 2023 Capital Improvement plan, which is funded through the one-cent local government infrastructure surtax.

